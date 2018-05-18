Another Bachelor baby! Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy.

Giudici, 31, took to Instagram to reveal the newest addition. Lowe, 34, shared the happy news via Twitter on Friday, May 18. “We’re having a baby today!” he wrote earlier in the day. “When the nurse at the front desk asked for our insurance card, I told her I also had a half off coupon and now I get to sit in the waiting room during the birth!”

The Bachelor alum also posted a photo snuggling with his new son. His sister, Shay Shull, also shared the news via Instagram, posting photos of their family at the hospital awaiting the baby’s arrival.

The couple, who fell in love and got engaged on The Bachelor season 17, revealed their family was growing in November 2017. “BABA NUMBA TWO,” Giudici captioned a sweet photo of the pair’s 1-year-old son, Samuel, pointing toward her belly.

“We are so thrilled to announce that we are expecting our second child! We consider ourselves so blessed to have Samuel in our lives and we are already thanking God for the newest edition to our family who should be arriving in late May,” the former reality stars, who wed in January 2014, told Us. “We are so thankful to everyone who has followed our little family and encouraged us along the way!”

Giudici and Lowe told Us exclusively in October that Samuel wasn’t aware that having a sibling was a possibility for him. “He has no idea,” the graphic designer revealed at the time. “He does like the dog, though!”

The former reality stars also shared with Us that, while the nursery for No. 2 “is pretty set,” they remain focused on helping Samuel transition into toddlerhood. “I feel like because Samuel might jump out of his crib any day now and crawl out of it, it might be time for the big boy room,” Giudici noted. “That’s what I’ve ben thinking about, how to get his big boy room ready.”

