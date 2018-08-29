Brothers and best friends! Catherine Giudici dished on her sons’ close bond and opened up about their fun-loving relationship.

“Samuel is obsessed with Isaiah,” the graphic designer, 32, exclusively gushed to Us Weekly on Monday, August 27, of her kids with hubby Sean Lowe. “[Samuel is] very loving on [Isaiah] and wants to be around him and asks where he is all the time … Isaiah is now getting to the point where he’s being more present and he looks around and whenever he sees Samuel, he just follows him all over the place.”

Giudici also opened up about spending time away from her youngsters and revealed why she doesn’t feel mom guilt.

“I definitely don’t feel guilty. I don’t feel guilty. I just miss them,” she noted. “We are such a crazy foursome that we’re always together. We’re very, very blessed in that way that, during the day, we both work from home and we get to spend a lot of quality time with the kids, so when I leave, it does make me miss them, but I definitely don’t feel guilt about it because I know who I let them with and what they’re doing is probably more fun than what they’ be doing with me anyway.”

The For the Right Reasons author and LoweCo. founder, who are currently partnering with Carl’s Jr and Hardee’s for the Froot Loops Mini Donuts, share sons Samuel, 13 months, and Isaiah, 3 months. The pair told Us that the “amazing” collaboration worked well for their family because Samuel “loved” the donuts, which taste just like the sweet cereal.

Lowe and Giudici fell in love on The Bachelor season 17 in 2012 and got engaged on the finale. The duo, who exchanged vows in January 2014 in a televised ceremony, are hoping to expand their brood even more.

“We’ve talked about adoption before and how great that can be,” Lowe told Us. “We may or may not be done with biological children, but I think we’re going to adopt at least one more child.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

