Chris Harrison had the nerve to ask Colton Underwood what many viewers at home were wondering during the Monday, March 11, episode: “What if the bottom line is, she’s just not that into you?”

She, of course, is Cassie, the speech pathologist who was considered to be a frontrunner throughout season 23 until she broke up with Colton, 27, the week before the finale (and just ahead of their fantasy suite date). On Monday, the former NFL player ended his relationships with Tayshia and Hannah G. — and in turn became the first franchise lead to go from three suitors to zero — so that he could track down Cassie, 23, and try to reconcile with her.

“I’ve been through a lot in this past year, and every time something good happens to me or for me, something bad happens after,” Colton explained.

After Chris asked his very valid question about whether Cassie actually has the same feelings for Colton, the Bachelorette alum explained that he typically has a good gut instinct. He said that he believes Cassie is simply afraid to admit she is in love with him.

By the end of the episode, viewers saw Colton approaching Cassie’s hotel room in Portugal to reveal his feelings for her — but she told the cameras just moments before that she was not ready to commit.

Part 2 of the Bachelor finale airs on ABC Tuesday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

