Colton Underwood’s ‘Biggest Fear Came True’ When Cassie Dumped Him

Colton Underwood was completely crushed. During the Monday, March 4, episode of The Bachelor, the season 23 lead was heartbroken when Cassie Randolph revealed she wasn’t in love with him and chose to eliminate herself. Afterward, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin remained but he had already told Cassie she was “The One.”

When Colton, 27, came into the season, he had many worries – one being that the women weren’t there for the right reasons.

“When Cassie left, his biggest fear came true,” a source close to the former NFL star says in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “It’s a huge moment for him. It wasn’t great for his ego when the others left earlier on but it’s now down to the girls he is falling in love with. This is his worst fear realized.”

Colton opened up to Us exclusively about his fears, admitting he’s still afraid of being hurt.

“Just because I have the title of the bachelor doesn’t mean I’m invincible to having my heart broken,” he said in February. “Going through this has taught me that we aren’t invincible, and it’s sort of been a humbling experience for me – all the way through my time on The Bachelorette, through Paradise, thinking I have things figuring out, thinking I know what I want out of life.”

