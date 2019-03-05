Bachelor Nation Reacts to Colton’s Shocking Split From Cassie

The most dramatic episode in Bachelor history? Ben Higgins, Nick Viall and former contestants from season 23 of The Bachelor opened up to Us Weekly about Colton Underwood’s shocking split from Cassie Randolph.

Fans watched the former football player, 27, and the 23-year-old speech pathologist’s emotional breakup during the Monday, March 4, episode of the ABC dating series after Cassie’s father expressed his disapproval of the relationship. The California native decided to send herself home during her fantasy suite date with Colton, much to his dismay.

“I can definitely see us working forever,” he admitted during the episode. “I feel like my whole life has been leading to tonight because I love Cassie. I want to be with Cassie. My heart is complete when I think of Cassie.”

Despite confessing his love, Cassie still exited the series, which prompted Colton to leave the set by jumping over a fence in Portugal.

“You see that, obviously, the story goes on and the show goes on and I think that I had a realization, ‘Life is not fair,’” Colton told Us about the breakup. “And then, having a conversation with my family and my dad really helped put things into perspective. It was like, ‘You owe this to yourself and you owe this to these women to really explore and see where to go from here.’”

Scroll through to read the Bachelor Nation’s reactions to the shocking episode: