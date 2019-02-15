Since The Bachelor began, Colton Underwood has been very open about his fears of not being loved back or not being enough – and although he was the suitor this season, that hasn’t gone away.

Us Weekly sat down exclusively with the former NFL star, 27, and when asked how he overcame those fears, he got very honest.

“I haven’t … and you’ll see that, too. Just because I have the title of the bachelor doesn’t mean I’m invincible to having my heart broken,” he told Us. “Going through this has taught me that we aren’t invincible, and it’s sort of been a humbling experience for me – all the way through my time on The Bachelorette, through Paradise, thinking I have things figuring out, thinking I know what I want out of life.”

The Indiana native has grown a ton from his reality TV experience, and now is able to let go of one specific character trait: “You just have some sort of ego going into things and you can’t have an ego in relationships.”

As for what he wants out of life now, he said he’s still “learning.”

“I have a better understanding of who I am as a person, I think that definitely helps me figure out exactly what I want out of life. But I’m a big believer in trying everything once to see what you like,” the reality star shared. “You know, life’s short. You might as well do something that doesn’t feel like work every day for the rest of your life. I don’t know what I’m going to do with the rest, with my career and stuff, but I’m having fun right now and I’m enjoying the moment right now.”

Watch our full exclusive interview with Underwood above.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

