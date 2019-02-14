All’s fair in love and The Bachelor! Colton Underwood is not afraid to open up about his past relationships during his season.

On the January 28 episode, Caelynn revealed that she was raped in the past and Colton was extremely comforting, explaining that he had “been on the other side of it,” explaining that his “first love” was sexually abused.

While he didn’t mention her name, Colton, 27, was in a long-term relationship with Olympian Aly Raisman before he appeared on reality TV. She was one of many who testified against former doctor Larry Nassar; he was sentenced to 175 years in prison for sexual assault of multiple women.

In a new interview, the former NFL star revealed exclusively to Us Weekly why he didn’t give his ex – or anyone that he discusses – a heads up before he headed on the show.

“I feel like the reason I didn’t was because I shared my experiences,” he shared. “I talked about things that only pertained to my side of those experiences, whether it would be a relationship, whether it’s my family dynamic, whether it’s me talking about choices that I’ve made in the past,” he shared.

He continued: “I would never speak on behalf of somebody or tell somebody’s else’s story … they didn’t sign up for the show, so it’s not fair for me to disclose anything on them.”

