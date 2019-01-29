In her corner. The Bachelor star Colton Underwood showed support for contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes after she revealed on the Monday, January 28, episode that she was sexually assaulted in college.

“There are moments that are bigger than the show itself… tonight’s episode has one of those moments,” Colton, 27, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Caelynn, 23, from their emotional one-on-one date in Singapore. “Please to be kind, respectful, and understanding to everyone involved.”

The former NFL player ended his message with a link to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. “If you or someone you love needs help, love or support due to sexual abuse, or if you want to donate to help others, please visit http://rainn.org or call 800-656-4673,” he wrote.

Colton’s former Bachelorette season 14 costars Blake Horstmann and Connor Obrochta took to the comments section to applaud his post. “Perfect you handled that amazing man,” Blake, 29, wrote, while Connor, 26, posted two red heart emojis.

Caelynn also took to Instagram after the episode aired. “You are not alone,” she wrote alongside a lengthier message that read in part, “Tonight, I talked to Colton about my experience with sexual assault. Unfortunately, my story is a common one. … For anyone out there who has suffered from sexual abuse or is still suffering from sexual abuse, please please please know you deserve to be happy, you deserve to be safe, you are not alone, you are believed, there is hope, there is help.”

She later tweeted, “Thank you everyone for your love and support during this time. And to all of the fellow survivors out there, I want you to know your voice matters and you deserve to be heard.”

Thank you everyone for your love and support during this time. And to all of the fellow survivors out there, I want you to know your voice matters and you deserve to be heard — Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmk) January 29, 2019

The Miss North Carolina 2018 winner detailed her traumatic experience during a candid conversation with Colton, telling him, “It’s, like, a dark part of my history, but I’m not going to let that diminish me or who I am.”

The former athlete assured Caelynn that he understands the impact that sexual abuse can have on a relationship. His ex-girlfriend Aly Raisman is also a survivor, and the Olympian’s testimony played a role in disgraced doctor Larry Nassar being sentenced to prison for sexually abusing young girls.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

