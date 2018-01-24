Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in his sexual abuse case.

The 54-year-old appeared in court in Lansing, Michigan, on Wednesday, January 24, for the seventh day of his criminal sentencing hearing. More than 150 victims delivered powerful impact statements in that time, detailing how Nassar abused and manipulated them over the years.

Prior to his sentencing, Nassar read brief prepared remarks. “Your words these past several days have had a significant emotional effect on myself,” he said, speaking to his victims. “I recognize that what I’m feeling pales in comparison to the pain, trauma and emotional destruction that all of you have felt. There are no words to describe the depth and breadth of how sorry I am for what has occurred. I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days.”

Nassar’s accusers, many of whom were children at the time of the abuse, said they trusted him to care for them and were afraid to speak up. The women included Olympic athletes Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Jordyn Wieber.

“We, this group of women you so heartlessly abused over such a long period of time, are now a force, and you are nothing,” Raisman, now 23, said in court on Friday, January 19, speaking directly to Nassar. “The tables have turned, Larry. We are here. We have our voices, and we are not going anywhere.”

The former Michigan State University doctor complained last week to Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina that listening to his victims’ stories was detrimental to his health. The judge responded, “You may find it harsh that you are here listening. But nothing is as harsh as what your victims endured for thousands of hours at your hands.”

Nassar pleaded guilty to federal child pornography crimes in July 2017 and was sentenced to 60 years in prison. Separately, he pleaded guilty that November to molesting seven girls, three of whom were under the age of 13.

The disgraced doctor is scheduled to be sentenced next week on three additional assault convictions in Eaton County, Michigan.

