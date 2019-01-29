Colton Underwood and his remaining women traveled to Singapore during the Monday, January 28, episode of The Bachelor. Tensions flared between two women, while another pair resolved their bitter feud.

World War III Averted

Caelynn pulled aside Hannah B. at the cocktail party to clear the air. Both women apologized and agreed to support each other, though they acknowledged that they would not be friends.

Part of Her

Colton showered Caelynn with lavish gifts on their one-on-one date. Later that night, she opened up about her experience being sexually assaulted as a sophomore in college — she and several of her friends were drugged and raped. Caelynn spoke about being turned away by a hospital and hiding the truth from her parents. She also informed Colton that one of the men was expelled from school while the others “got away with it.”

For his part, Colton recalled his “first love,” who was sexually abused. (Aly Raisman, who spoke out about Dr. Larry Nassar, is his ex. Many Twitter viewers assume that he was referencing her.) He talked about feeling her pain and the difficulty of what she went through. Colton commended Caelynn for her strength and gave her a rose.

Rewind

Hannah B. won over Colton again during the group date. She told him how important it was for her to be with a man who believed she had noble character, and he told her he felt like he had his Hannah back.

Round Two

Demi and Courtney went toe to toe on the group date. Courtney complained to Demi about not having time with Colton, but Demi went ahead and talked to him twice. Courtney confronted Demi and questioned her maturity level, but Demi, who received the group date rose for sharing her mother’s situation, was mostly unfazed. She did flip off Courtney when she left the room and call her rude, though.

At the cocktail party, Demi told Colton that Courtney was “the cancer of the house” and that she attacked her. Courtney fought back in her conversation with Colton, saying that Demi was not there for the right reasons. Courtney called out Demi when she was done talking to Colton, and the two women started yelling over each other.

Been Burned

Tayshia and Colton conquered fear by bungee jumping during their one-on-one date. She also opened up about being divorced. Tayshia tied the knot with her first boyfriend and thought she would only be married once, but she emphasized that the experience made her stronger. Colton appreciated her openness and rewarded her with a rose at the end of the night.

XOXO

Hannah G. got hot and heavy with Colton during the cocktail party when they snuck away to make out on his bed.

Courtney and Tracy were sent back to the U.S. at the rose ceremony.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

