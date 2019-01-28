The-Bachelor’s-Caelynn-Miller-Keyes-Was-Sexually-Assaulted-in-College

Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who is competing for Colton Underwood’s heart on season 23 of The Bachelor, was sexually assaulted during her sophomore year at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The 23-year-old Miss North Carolina USA is set to open up to Underwood, 27, about incident during the Monday, January 28, episode of the ABC dating series.

“It’s definitely the most difficult thing in the world,” a teary Miller-Keyes says to the former NFL player in a teaser for Monday’s episode. “It’s affected every single person in my life.”

We're ready to listen. ❤️

Caelynn opens up on #TheBachelor tonight at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/oUmRGLIr1H — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 28, 2019

She previously spoke about the incident during a press conference at the High Point Chamber of Commerce in April 2018 revealing she was sexually assaulted by someone she knew at a fraternity house.

“My whole world was flipped upside down,” she said, noting that two friends at the party told her that they also believed they had been assaulted. “My heart stopped at that moment because at that point I still, again, didn’t know the extent as to what had happened to me.”

The Miss USA runner-up also claimed doctors “turned” her away when she sought a drug test because she hadn’t filed a police report. “I didn’t know what you should do when you report, I didn’t know what my rights were, I didn’t know what the process was,” she explained at the time.

While Miller-Keyes did end up going to the hospital and getting tested, she stated that her drug tests were inconclusive because too much time had passed since the incident. She later discovered that she was assaulted by two different men.

“These are guys that I did YoungLife with,” Miller-Keyes claimed, referring to a nonprofit church organization. “These are guys that went to high schools around me, I knew these guys for years.”

Miller-Keyes made headlines earlier this month for feuding with fellow Miss USA contestant and Bachelor season 23 star Hannah Brown, who was Miss Alabama.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

