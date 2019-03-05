It was a tough night for Colton Underwood. During the Monday, March 4, episode of The Bachelor, the former NFL star went on two overnights — first with Tayshia then with Cassie. However, it was the second one at Colton was the most excited for.

“Cassie is the one. Outside of all of this, I can definitely see us working forever,” he revealed before their date. “I feel like my whole life has been leading to tonight because I love Cassie. I want to be with Cassie.”

However, her father showed up before their dinner and overnight portion of the date to talk to her, letting her know that if she wasn’t 100 percent sure, if she had hesitations, not to feel pressure. He told her that with her mother, neither one of them ever had doubts and when she’s really in love, she won’t either. So, she went into the date ready to leave.

Colton was so excited for their date, thinking this could be the night he loses his virginity; however, he immediately was faced with a somber Cassie who got honest — fast.

“Today was perfect, and I l love you so much. But I couldn’t, after today, I’m not, like, in love,” she revealed to a heartbroken Colton. Later on, he started shaking and was so upset, especially after she admitted she planned on leaving. He tried to convince her that he wasn’t pressuring her into an engagement, but she told him she didn’t know if she’d ever get to the place where she’s feeling what he is.

“I don’t care if you’re about to leave, I’m not going to stop fighting for you,” he told her. When she left, she said to him, “I want you to be with someone who’s insanely in love with you … I’m not sure if I can get there.”

And with that, the fence jump happened!

The Bachelor: The Women Tell All airs on ABC Tuesday, March 5, at 8 pm. ET.

