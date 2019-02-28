Is he or isn’t he? The debate rages on about whether Bachelor Colton Underwood is really a virgin, and Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes is erring on the side of no.

“I personally don’t really think he’s a virgin,” Hayes, 30, said on Jackie Maroney’s podcast, “Bachelor Blab,” on Thursday, February 28. When asked for proof, the reality star pointed to the NSFW Snapchat that began circulating of the former football pro, 27, earlier this month.

“There’s this Snapchat with him and it was a selfie, and he wrote on it like, ‘I f–ked a big-tittied ho last night,’ or something like that,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum recalled. “I actually got sent that picture, like, two months before it actually came out by my sister, because the person he sent it to is one of her friends, and so she’s like, ‘OMG, he’s not a virgin.'”

A friend of Underwood’s claimed to Us Weekly that the photo had been “doctored” at the time of its release. “He was 1,000 percent a virgin going into this season. That’s not a lie,” the friend said. “Colton is not your average guy that age – he’s not aggressive with girls, he’s vulnerable, respectful; he’s very unapologetically himself.”

Hayes, who said he has nothing against Underwood (“He’s a great person I had fun with the few times I hung out with him”), admitted on Thursday that he does think the NFL vet will refrain from getting busy on the show.

“He’s not gonna have sex with all three, I can tell you that,” he said of Underwood’s top three finalists. “He’s either gonna pick one and go that route or just not have sex with any of them. If they’ve been building up that virginity thing too much for him to just go sleep with three girls consecutively.”

In fact, the former competitive swimmer thinks it’s possible the ABC series’ season 23 lead won’t get physically intimate with his final three for some time. “I can see him not sleeping with any of them,” Hayes said. “I can also see production keeping people on their toes. I can also see them switching up the whole dynamics of fantasy suites. Right? So maybe the final three don’t do the fantasy suite, they get something different, and then that final one gets that one night just to make sure before he gets engaged that he’s about that sex life.”

As for the Underwood, he teased his own ideas for the suites during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September. “I’m looking forward to the fantasy suites ‘cause you could do more in the fantasy suites than just have sex,” he said at the time. “I mean, we could play board games, we could hang out.”

The Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation founder later hinted that he may put the “virgin” persona behind him to Us, however. “I think the virginity label is still going to be around, but it’s not going to be as prominent [after the show],” he told Us in February. “I think people are going to continue to get a better understanding of who I am. I think you know, it is overplayed absolutely, but there are gonna be different aspects that you’re going to see of my personality and who I am.”

The athlete also explained his reasoning for abstaining from sex in a January 7 episode of the show. “It was a conscious decision at first then I really started diving deep into my professional football career and my personal life took a backseat,” he said. “It’s not like I’m going to lose it on a one-night stand … it’s just very important to me.”

