“There’s no way he is [a virgin]. It’s just impossible,” Jimmy Kimmel said about Colton Underwood at the start of The Bachelor season 23. To add to the doubt, an old Snapchat photo of Underwood, 27, surfaced during the first week of February, which included NSFW text that alluded to him having sex.

However, in the latest issue of Us Weekly, a source close to the former NFL pro says the photo was “doctored.”

“He was 1,000 percent a virgin going into this season. That’s not a lie,” the friend reveals. “Colton is not your average guy that age – he’s not aggressive with girls, he’s vulnerable, respectful; he’s very unapologetically himself.”

Plus, the show has helped him to “focus on romance,” the source notes. As for whether Underwood’s still holding on to that V-card, we’ll have to watch and see!

