It’s officially Bachelorette season. ABC shared the bios of the 30 men vying for Hannah Brown’s heart on Tuesday, May 7, and they’re an interesting bunch, to say the least.

Brown, 24, is looking for true love – and her future husband just may be among the group below. However, the Alabama native will have to sift through the bunch to find her southern gentleman.

While some of the bios are a bit silly – one man says he’s “very skilled at schmoozing waitresses into giving him free food and drinks” – Brown is searching for the real thing. She first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, but was sent home week 7. However, she has no regrets – and hopes this time, she’ll end up meeting her person.

“That’s the desire of my heart – to be married and to have a family. I think that can happen on a television show or at a coffee shop and it’s going to happen for me someday,” she told Us in March. “I’m not going to keep putting a timeline on it, but it’s gonna be somebody who chooses me and I’m gonna choose them back too.”

That month, the former beauty queen appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and explained she’s just looking for someone who accepts all sides of her. “Ultimately, I want at the end of this to know that they know me and know every part of me, not just some version of myself that I packaged together and was like, ‘Do you like this?’” Brown explained. “I think I’ve done that in the past, the good and the bad, and I want that in return.”

Scroll through the gallery to see 11 tidbits from Brown’s suitors’ bios!