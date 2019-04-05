No more Miss Alabama – Hannah Brown is on The Bachelorette to find love! That’s the message that comes across in the first promo for season 15. In the one-minute video released on Friday, April 5, the former pageant queen walks through a forest, looking like a fairytale princess while wearing a sash and tiara.

While wondering around to Grace’s cover of “You Don’t Own Me” plays, the 24-year-old ditches the sash, crown and chiffon skirt to reveal that she’s just Hannah, in a killer pantsuit, looking for her perfect match. “Think you know her?” the promo asks. “Think again.”

The forest setting gave off quite a Britney Spears circa 2005 vibe as it was set in almost an identical location – and Hannah’s wearing a similar dress as the pop star! – as Spears’ Fantasy fragrance commercial.

Brown’s journey began during Colton Underwood’s season 23 of The Bachelor, but now she’s even more sure about what she wants in life.

“My journey on The Bachelor was interesting. I definitely grew, but I had ups and downs,” the Alabama native said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March. “There were moments where I did not think this would happen. I think the reason I’m here is because I was real, I was myself and I showed every part of myself.”

Part of herself is what many call Hannah Beast – her headstrong side that will return on The Bachelorette.

“I can’t wait to unleash the beast on some jabroni,” she said. “I would not have gone on this show if I hadn’t really thought about what was at the end of this.”

As for what she’s looking for, Brown just wants to find a good, kind man: “Ultimately, I want at the end of this to know that they know me and know every part of me, not just some version of myself that I packaged together and was like, ‘Do you like this?’ I think I’ve done that in the past, the good and the bad, and I want that in return.”

The Bachelorette season 15 premieres on ABC Monday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!