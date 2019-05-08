So fertile! One of The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown’s suitors is a very active sperm donor.

ABC released brand-new photos and full biographies for the 30 contestants vying for Hannah’s heart on the upcoming 15th season of the reality dating series on Tuesday, May 7 — and one eligible bachelor in particular immediately caught the eye of fans.

Matteo Valles, a 25-year-old management consultant from Atlanta, describes himself as a sperm donor “on the side.” In fact, according to his bio, he has “helped create 114 children for all types of families.”

In between trips to the sperm bank, Matteo studied at Georgia Tech, where he received a degree in mechanical engineering. As a child, he traveled across the world to countries including Austria and Kenya before his family finally settled down in the capital of Georgia.

Matteo also shared three fun facts with Bachelor Nation in his bio: He once chugged a gallon of milk in 10 seconds while competing in a talent show, his dream job would be a firefighter and the first thing on his bucket list is taking someone to a ball at a castle. (Hannah may need to break out that princess dress from her Bachelorette promo again!)

Hannah, 24, made her reality TV debut on season 23 of The Bachelor earlier this year, finishing in seventh place. Colton Underwood ultimately chose Cassie Randolph as the winner, but he did not propose. ABC subsequently announced that Hannah had been selected to lead the next season of The Bachelorette.

“I would love to have that opportunity to meet somebody. That’s the desire of my heart – to be married and to have a family,” she told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the announcement. “I think that can happen on a television show or at a coffee shop and it’s going to happen for me someday. I’m not going to keep putting a timeline on it, but it’s gonna be somebody who chooses me and I’m gonna choose them back too.”

The Bachelorette season 15 premieres on ABC Monday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

