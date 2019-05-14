



Hannah B. has some competition for Peter the Pilot! Peter Weber quickly became the fan favorite during the Monday, May 13, premiere of The Bachelorette.

The 27-year-old California resident introduced himself to Hannah Brown in his pilot uniform during the first episode — much to the ABC star and Twitter’s delight!

“Not to be dramatic but i’m already in love with peter the pilot #TheBachelorette,” one social media user wrote alongside a screenshot from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy YouTube video.

A second fan posted a gif of Carrie Underwood in a wedding dress from her “Just A Dream” music video, writing, “Me when Peter the pilot came on my tv screen #TheBachelorette.”

“Me whenever I see Peter the pilot: #TheBachelorette,” a third person captioned a photo of Duchess Meghan from her May 2018 nuptials to Prince Harry.

Another user added, “I’m getting Ben Higgins vibes from Peter the Pilot and I am HERE FOR IT #TheBachelorette.”

I’m getting Ben Higgins vibes from Peter the Pilot and I am HERE FOR IT #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/GBu0QvCJdi — Katie (@ChaseKatiee) May 14, 2019

Peter opened up about his decision to become a pilot during Monday’s premiere.

“I’ve always wanted to be a pilot, ever since I was a little kid,” he explained. ”[I’ve] grown up in an aviation family.”

Peter wasn’t the only aviator trying to capture Hannah’s heart during the season 15 premiere, however. Chasen Coscia, a commercial airline pilot, also attempted to get a rose during night one, but wasn’t as successful as his fellow flyer.

“Chasen, the other pilot, watching Peter the Pilot stay in the mansion. #TheBachelorette,” one fan tweeted alongside a photo of D.W. from Arthur behind a fence.

Chasen, the other pilot, watching Peter the Pilot stay in the mansion. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/nX9GGAKC6I — Amanda Orr (@amandakokesh) May 14, 2019

Another viewer got the two men confused. “Wait, are Chasen the Pilot and Peter the Pilot the exact same person?” she asked via Twitter. “Because they look like the exact same person and they act like the exact same person and there is no god #TheBachelorette.”

A third user tweeted, “okay but am i the only one who likes chasen the pilot more than peter the pilot? don’t @ me #TheBachelorette.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for more reactions to the fan favorite:

Chasen the Pilot sans-uniform realizing Peter the Pilot showed up in his uniform right after he said “women love a man in uniform” #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/aS3HbpDT1Y — Chelsea Allyn (@chelseallyn) May 14, 2019

My number 1 draft pick for bachelorette is def peter the pilot ✈️ — Morgan Layne (@MoeLayne4) May 14, 2019

PETER THE PILOT. take all my roses — Jill (@jillianoujesky) May 14, 2019

Chasen the Pilot and Peter the Pilot by the end of this episode #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/iHgtHUV78Q — Chelsea Allyn (@chelseallyn) May 14, 2019

So can we all agree Peter the Pilot for next Bachelor…?? #TheBachelorette — Jackie Lonigro (@jackielonigro) May 14, 2019

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!