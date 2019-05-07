Queens of the roses! Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay and more former Bachelorettes reunited for a special occasion — 15 seasons of The Bachelorette!

The reality TV show checked in with their former leading ladies and brought them together to swap stories during The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever! on Monday, May 6.

Meredith Phillips and Jen Schefft, who starred on season 2 and season 3, respectively, were unable to attend the gathering. “Unfortunately, Jen and Meredith couldn’t be there because we had to settle on a date. At the end of the day, we had to shoot this thing,” longtime host Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, May 1. “So we just picked a day where we could get as many as we possibly could, but unfortunately schedules, vacations was one of them, just couldn’t be changed. And we just had to pull the trigger and do this thing.”

The absences did not stop the other women from having a good time, though. In addition to catching viewers up on the rose bearers’ lives, the special featured updates of former Bachelorette bad boys (most are reformed), a Bachelor Nation tour bus full of excited fans and a trip to new Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s hometown.

Andi Dorfman gushed to Us Weekly earlier this month about the experience. “You can’t help but think about the memories of that house, from the first night stepping out of the limo to the girl time by the pool,” she revealed. “What we did was very reminiscent of that but without the pressure of any men being there. It was sort of Women Take Over the Mansion Day for us.”

Bristowe added: “It was more emotional than I thought it would be. There are only 15 of us in the world who can say we know what it’s like to be the Bachelorette and that’s pretty special.”

Scroll to find out what the Bachelorettes are up to today!