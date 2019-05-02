Trista Sutter (season 1), DeAnna Pappas (season 4), Jillian Harris (season 5), Ali Fedotowsky (season 6), Ashley Rosenbaum (season 7), Emily Maynard (season 8), Desiree Hartsock (season 9), Andi Dorfman (season 10), Kaitlyn Bristowe (season 11), JoJo Fletcher (season 12), Rachel Lindsay (season 13) and Becca Kufrin (season 14) joined host Chris Harrison for a reunion like no other! which was different than many had predicted — Harrison included. (Season 2 lead Meredith Phillips and season 3 lead Jen Schefft could not attend.)

“I knew it was going to be fun to get all these former Bachelorettes together but I wasn’t prepared for how touching and meaningful it was for me,” the longtime host, 37, says in the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now. “To see them all together talking and sharing stories about their lives and their seasons really filled my heart full of pride.”

Harrison has been the host of the franchise since 2002, when The Bachelor began. The Bachelorette started a year later. He also has hosted many other spinoffs in the franchise, including Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor Winter Games.

“I hope Bachelor Nation will also get the feeling of how much we love and respect these women and what a true celebration this is,” he adds.

Hartsock, 33, tells Us that she’s still in disbelief.

“I felt gratitude! The first time I stepped foot onto that driveway was on The Bachelor and who knew what it would bring me now?” she says. “I think whenever I’m around that world I have to pinch myself because it’s just so crazy.”

More former Bachelorettes open up with Us exclusively about the experience below!