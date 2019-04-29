The back and forth continues. Kaitlyn Bristowe took part in a fun Bachelorette word association game and dissed her ex Nick Viall in the process.

Bristowe, 33, joined fellow former Bachelorettes Trista Sutter, Jillian Harris, Ali Fedotowsky, Emily Maynard and Desiree Hartsock to divulge the first thing that came to mind when they heard the words, “The Right Reasons.” The “Off the Vine” podcast host confidently quipped in response to the prompt: “Not Nick Viall.”

Viall, 38, did not find his ex’s deadpan comment funny and fired back, “@Kaitlynbristowe dms me two weeks into filming.. asks me to show up. Picks someone else. Makes jokes post show at my expense in national interviews to cover own ass. 3 years later…..same ole.”

The Coop actor made his Bachelor Nation debut on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette in 2014. While he made it to the finale episode, he was sent home in favor of Josh Murray. Viall got another shot at love when he returned to The Bachelorette during week four of the following season and competed for Bristowe’s heart. He was a finalist once again, but Bristowe rejected his proposal and got engaged to Shawn Booth instead.

In January, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant revealed on his podcast, “The Viall Files,” that he and the Dew Edit scrunchies designer talked “every day, all day” on the phone and via FaceTime before she was offered the role of Bachelorette. After he made his shocking debut on her season and Bristowe invited him to stay in the competition, Viall admitted that they spent the night together in her NYC hotel room.

“I put this hoodie on, snuck into her room and we were hanging out all night,” he recalled. “It was a lot of fun. We did not have sex.”

Viall went on to date Jen Saviano during Bachelor in Paradise season 3 and later got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi on the season finale of The Bachelor season 21. The pair called off their engagement in August 2017.

Bristowe, for her part, announced her split from Booth, 31, in November 2018 after three years together. She confirmed her romance with Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick in January.

