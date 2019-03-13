Even Andi Dorfman hopes Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have a happier ending than her and Josh Murray. The former Bachelorette referenced her ex-fiancé’s devil emoji diss during The Bachelor finale on Tuesday, March 12.

“Welcome to the club! May you find a love that doesn’t put a devil emoji on your face one day!” Dorfman, 31, wrote on her Instagram Story. “You got this!!!!”

Back in January, Murray, 34, made headlines after he shared an image of the Single State of Mind author’s head covered with a devil emoji.

“Haterz will say it’s photoshopped … hoping the new bachelor comes away with an Angel,” the former baseball player captioned the since-deleted post during the season 23 premiere.

After getting backlash from social media users, Murray apologized. “I thought it was just funny. I thought it was humorous, but apparently it wasn’t very humorous,” he said in a series of videos at the time. “I guess I’m not very funny. I was trying to be funny in a half-hearted way, but everybody takes it so seriously and that’s my fault.”

Dorfman and Murray got engaged during the season 10 finale of The Bachelorette in 2014. Five months after their proposal aired, however, the duo called it quits in January 2015. The former district attorney later accused her ex of being emotionally abusive in her 2016 book It’s Not Okay, which he denied.

Underwood and Randolph, meanwhile, got back together during Tuesday’s finale after the 23-year-old speech pathologist broke up with the former football player, 27, a week earlier. While the pair did not get engaged, Underwood referred to his girlfriend as his “future fiancée” and “future wife” after the live After the Final Rose special via Instagram.

An insider also told Us Weekly that the couple “have a deep love for each other.”

“Cassie’s religious upbringing is a huge part about why she was hesitant to get engaged to Colton,” the insider said. “[But] Cassie loves Colton and he makes her happy.”

