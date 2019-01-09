Andi Dorfman is taking a cue from Ariana Grande! The former Bachelorette seemingly addressed her ex-fiancé Josh Murray’s recent diss comparing her to the devil.

“Thank you, next. Here’s to all you out there kicking ass and moving forward! I see you out there!” Dorfman, 31, wrote on Wednesday, January 9, via Instagram. “The future is looking ✨ #wednesdaywisdom.”

The Single State of Mind author also shared a quote that read, “You can’t control someone else’s negative behavior but you can control how long you participate in it.”

Murray, 34, made headlines ahead of the season 23 premiere of The Bachelor after he shared a photo of Dorfman’s head covered with a devil emoji.

“Haterz will say it’s photoshopped … hoping the new bachelor comes away with an Angel,” he captioned the since-deleted post on Monday, January 7. “#seasonpremier #thebachelor #humor #isthisnotfunny #ok #sorrymom #watchingfootball2night #bye #doesanyonehaveasenseofhumorin2019.”

After receiving backlash from fans, the former baseball player apologized via a series of video on his Instagram Stories.

“I got hit up with a lot of messages. I haven’t been looking at my social media, but apparently my post made some waves in a bad way,” Murray said. “I thought it was just funny. I thought it was humorous, but apparently it wasn’t very humorous. I guess I’m not very funny. I was trying to be funny in a half-hearted way, but everybody takes it so seriously and that’s my fault. I should know better. Tsk tsk.”

“I’m getting in trouble for it. A lot of people — at least my friends — they’re like, ‘No, leave it up,’ but I mean, if it’s hurting people’s feelings, I don’t ever want to do that,” he continued. “So anyways, good talk. Glad we could have this conversation and I’ll see ya out there.”

Dorfman accepted a proposal from Murray during the season 10 finale of The Bachelorette in 2014. Five months after the season aired, the twosome called off their engagement in January 2015.

The former district attorney detailed their relationship and subsequent breakup in her 2016 book It’s Not Okay. Dorfman also claimed Murray was emotionally abusive, referring to their partnership as “the most volatile and f–ked up relationship of my life.” (Murray denied the allegations made against him.)

