Regrets, he’s had a few. Josh Murray publicly apologized after throwing shade at his ex-fiancée Andi Dorfman during the premiere of Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season on Monday, January 7.

Murray, 34, shared a photo on Instagram of himself proposing to Dorfman, 31, on the 2014 finale of her season of The Bachelorette, but he covered up her face with a devil emoji. “Haterz will say it’s photoshopped … hoping the new bachelor comes away with an Angel,” he captioned the since-deleted post, which also included the hashtags “#seasonpremier #thebachelor #humor #isthisnotfunny #ok #sorrymom #watchingfootball2night #bye #doesanyonehaveasenseofhumorin2019.”

Shortly after, the former baseball player revealed that he decided to take the post down.

“I got hit up with a lot of messages. I haven’t been looking at my social media, but apparently my post made some waves in a bad way,” he said in a series of videos on his Instagram Stories. “I thought it was just funny. I thought it was humorous, but apparently it wasn’t very humorous. I guess I’m not very funny. I was trying to be funny in a half-hearted way, but everybody takes it so seriously and that’s my fault. I should know better. Tsk tsk.”

He continued, “I’m getting in trouble for it. A lot of people — at least my friends — they’re like, ‘No, leave it up,’ but I mean, if it’s hurting people’s feelings, I don’t ever want to do that. So anyways, good talk. Glad we could have this conversation and I’ll see ya out there.”

Dorfman has not publicly responded to Murray’s post. The former couple called off their engagement in 2015, and the former district attorney claimed in her book, It’s Not Okay, that Murray had been verbally abusive. He was later briefly engaged to his Bachelor in Paradise costar Amanda Stanton in 2016.

The financial advisor has since blamed the Bachelor franchise for “tremendously” affecting his dating life. “I feel hopeless,” he said on Steve Harvey’s talk show in May 2017. “I feel like people are already judging me based upon what others are saying, so I don’t know what to do or how to handle it.”

