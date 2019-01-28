Shawn Booth isn’t sugarcoating the pain that comes with a breakup. The personal trainer got emotional as he broke down in tears while speaking about his split from ex-fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe nearly three months after announcing their broken engagement.

“I’m going through the mourning process now, whereas she could have been earlier,” Booth, 31, explained in an interview on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti‘s “Almost Famous: In Depth” podcast on Sunday, January 26. “So, I guess people mourn things differently and I would definitely say that announcing the breakup was extremely tough and then seeing her move on was extremely tough. And I’m kind of just mourning all of it right now.”

As for their decision to call it quits on their romance after three years, Booth said he and Bristowe, 33, “did a lot to try and make it work.” The Boothcamp Gym founder also opened up about his process of dealing with the hurt.

“I’m just trying to figure it all out and sit with my emotions and figure out what I’m feeling,” he said. “You know? I think the old Shawn would have ignored everything … But now as I get a little bit older, I’m trying to figure out what hurts, why it hurts and kind of work through it. So the past few months, I’ve been working hard at it and looking at it from all different angles. So yeah, it’s tough.”

Booth also detailed how he feels about the “Off the Vine” podcast host moving on so quickly with Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick, who Bristowe revealed earlier this month she considers her boyfriend.

“[I’m] trying to understand things right now. I guess this goes with her new relationship too. It just kind of makes me question everything that we’ve had,” he said during the interview. “So I think that’s one of the major questions that runs through my mind — just trying to understand that, which I think is tough to understand.”

Booth and Bristowe, who got engaged on the season finale of The Bachelorette in 2015, announced their split in November 2018 in a joint statement to Us Weekly.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the former couple said in the statement at the time. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

