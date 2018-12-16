Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are enjoying life as an engaged couple — and are in no rush to wed. The former Bachelorette told Us Weekly exclusively that when it comes to tying the knot, the pair “honestly” don’t “have any” plans.

Kufrin, 28, and Yrigoyen, 29, opened up to Us at Sleep Number’s Under the Mistletoe event in New York City on Friday, December 14, about all things wedding — or lack thereof.

“No dates, no months, no venue,” the Minnesota native told Us, before her fiancé chimed in with his hopes for their big day. “I would say the fall of whatever year we choose because she loves the fall,” Yrigoyen said.

As for something that has been discussed, Kufrin notes that it includes what guests will nosh on. “The only thing that we’ve talked about that we want are food trucks,” she dished. “I want a great taco truck and a ton of Skee-Ball machines so everyone can just play games.”

Kufrin — who got engaged to Yrigoyen on the season 14 finale of the hit reality dating show in August — added that they haven’t ruled out the possibility of a televised wedding.

“We don’t know,” the former publicist told Us. “I think right now my mom would kill me if I did anything more on TV. She’s like, ‘Just take a break from it all.'”

She added: “We’ll see, I don’t know. It’s weird because people saw our entire love story unfold and I think that’s something that they feel they would want to take part in, so who knows? I think we’ll cross that bridge when it comes. I’d be happy if we decided to and I’d be happy about it being really private too.”

Prior to her relationship with Yrigoyen, Kufrin was briefly engaged to former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., who proposed to her on the season 22 finale of the show. He then had a change of heart and revealed he wanted to be with runner-up Lauren Burnham. (Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham are engaged and expecting their first child together.)

