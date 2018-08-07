Reunited and it feels … indifferent? Becca Kufrin opened up about filming a scene with her ex Arie Luyendyk Jr. for the season finale of The Bachelorette that ended up on the cutting room floor.

“The conversation was brief and it was fine,” Kufrin, 28, told Us Weekly during a Tuesday, August 7, conference call. “It was really just us wishing each other the best and moving on in our lives.”

As for she wished the conversation aired or not, the reality TV personality said she feels “indifferent” about ABC cutting the scene.

“I’m [happy with] how the episode was portrayed and showing my journey at finding love with the other two guys that were left,” Kufrin explained. (During the Monday, August 6, finale, the publicist sent Blake Horstmann home and got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen.)

When asked if Luyendyk Jr. has reached out to her or Yrigoyen since the finale aired, Kufrin told reporters, “No, and quite honestly, I haven’t really talked to anyone.”

Before Monday’s finale aired, Luyendyk Jr. revealed that he and his fiancée, Lauren Burnham, traveled to the Maldives to have a conversation with Kufrin.

“Lauren and I flew to the Maldives at The Bachelor and Becca’s request. It’s a conversation that unfortunately won’t be shown but it was really positive for all of us,” the race car driver wrote alongside an Instagram pic of himself and Burnham, whom he proposed to during the March finale of The Bachelor after breaking up with Kufrin.

Luyendyk Jr. added: “You can imagine this trip could have been very difficult for Lauren, but she has supported and stood by me in all of this. I thank and love her every day because of that. We wish Becca all the happiness in the world.”

