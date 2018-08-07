Arie Luyendyk Jr. secretly visited ex Becca Kufrin during the taping of The Bachelorette — but the footage ended up on the cutting room floor.

The 36-year-old race car driver opened up about the trip in an Instagram post on Monday, August 6, while the Bachelorette finale aired. (And Kufrin, 28, gave Garrett Yrigoyen her final rose!)

“Lauren and I flew to the Maldives at The Bachelor and Becca’s request. It’s a conversation that unfortunately won’t be shown but it was really positive for all of us,” he captioned a pic of himself and fiancée Lauren Burnham during the tropical getaway. “You can imagine this trip could have been very difficult for Lauren but she has supported and stood by me in all of this.”

He added: “I thank and love her everyday because of that. We wish Becca all the happiness in the world and can’t wait to see how tonight goes!”

Luyendyk Jr., as Bachelor Nation will recall, called off his engagement to Kufrin during his season 22 of The Bachelor to instead be with runner-up Burnham. Last month, he responded to haters who said he “broke” the publicist. “Thanks for all the positive messages, we all need a lift now and then,” he wrote at the time.

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham, meanwhile, are happier than ever after getting engaged during After the Final Rose. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, they recently bought their first home together. “Arie and Lauren are so in love,” a source told Us. “Their relationship is stronger than it’s ever been and they’ve proved that Arie made the right choice.”

