Ready for action! JoJo Fletcher is open to having a televised wedding with Jordan Rodgers, but only if she can call the shots.

“I would never say no, never, but I think it’s very important that, if it was a televised wedding, that it stays true and organic to us,” the former Bachelorette, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, November 16. “We would never do a wedding that was just filled with a bunch of Bachelor people that we don’t even know, because that’s not us. But, if we could have it the exact way that we’d want it to be, and allow people to see it as well, then I would say yes.”

Rodgers, 30, proposed to the Shop Fletch founder in August 2016 on her Bachelorette season’s finale. Despite their long engagement, the couple “don’t feel pressure” to walk down the aisle.

“People are waiting on it, but what I have learned in life is that you can’t do anything for other people,” Fletcher explained to Us. “We’re very secure and happy in our situation … It’s funny because we talk about life like we’re already married. It’s so weird. I forget that there’s that major step that’s there, something that, obviously, I can’t wait for. I can’t wait for my wedding day when it is that day.”

Although she hasn’t started planning for her special day, Fletcher is staying busy with her fashion line and recently launched her winter and holiday collection.

“I’m very excited. We have some really fun pieces,” she raved to Us. “I’ve been wanting to do a power suit for a while now and we did one. It’s amazing. We have a really cool power suit and then we have this amazing holiday dress that’s going to come out. Fun, flirty, lights, camera, action.”

