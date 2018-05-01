Taking their sweet time! JoJo Fletcher and her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

Us Weekly recently caught up with the season 12 Bachelorette, 27, who revealed that she and Rodgers, 29, have put wedding planning on the back burner.

“When’s the wedding? I wish I had more information on it. You know, I don’t know. I always definitely think about it,” noted the the real estate developer, who is working with Marcus by Goldman Sachs. “We talk about it all the time. But I think right now, we’re still just enjoying our life and we’re really happy with our situation. So who knows?”

Fletcher added that the couple have yet to set a wedding date. “When we first got engaged, I was like, ‘We’re getting married next year and I’m gonna have a diamond. I’m gonna have babies in two or three years.’ Who knows? Life is so unpredictable and we’ll take it one day at a time,” she told Us. “We’ll get there when we get there.”

The former bearer of red roses and the sports commentator got engaged on her season’s finale in August 2016. Rodgers recently opened up about the pair’s long engagement and explained why they don’t feel any pressure to plan their nuptials.

“We’re learning more about each other every single day, what our life is going to look like and where it’s going to be. Both of our careers and what we’re passionate about,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2017. “So we’re enjoying this time of being engaged, continuing to date and court each other, and getting to know each other even more. And when the time is right, we’re absolutely going to sit down and start planning that. But we’re definitely taking our time. We want everything to be right and make sure we’re in the right place.”

