Still going strong! As Becca Kufrin gets ready to take the reigns as the new Bachelorette, Us Weekly decided to take a look back at which Bachelorette couples have stayed together post-reality show. Watch the video of their dramatic proposals above!

Six out of the 13 bachelorettes have continued their journey with their chosen suitors, which is pretty impressive considering only three out of the 22 leading men of The Bachelor are still with their significant others.

Take a look at who has defied The Bachelorette odds.

Trista and Ryan Sutter

The hit ABC show got off to a promising start with Ryan getting down on one knee and proposing to the first-ever bachelorette. The former Miami Heat cheerleader, 45, and firefighter, 43, tied the knot in 2003 and have two children together, daughter Blaksley Grace, 9, and son Maxwell Alston, 10.

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum

The two met on season 7 of the show and went on to marry on December 16, 2012. The construction manager and the pediatric dentist have two children together — Fordham Rhys, 3 and daughter Essex Reese, 18 months — and reside in Miami, Florida.

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried

Harstock fell head over heels for Siegried in 2013. Two years later they said “I do” and shortly after welcomed their first child, son, Asher, 19 months. The wedding gown designer and her mortgage broker husband live in Seattle, Washington.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth

While the two have yet to tie the knot, the couple are enjoying engagement life. Booth popped the question on the season 11 finale in 2015. The fitness instructors are proud parents of their golden retriever, Tucker Doodle Dog. “We came off the show and into our engagement and have really just been taking things stride by stride,” Booth, 31, recently told Us.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

The former NFL quarterback slipped a Neil Lane sparkler on the hand of Fletcher in 2016. The real estate developer, 27, told Us in March that the two think about their wedding “all the time,” but for right now they are “just enjoying our life and we’re really happy with our situation.”

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

Abasolo proposed to the Dallas lawyer on the season 13 finale in 2017. The two, along with Lindsay’s dog Cooper, are happily living in Dallas, Texas. The reality star, 33, recently told Us, “We definitely want to get married first, but we both want kids.”

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Monday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!