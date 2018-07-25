Slow and steady! JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have yet to set a wedding date, but they have pinned down specific details about the occasion.

“I would have liked to have a wedding in the fall, but Jordan’s work doesn’t really allow for that … because he does football, football’s in the fall season,” Fletcher, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly at Stacy’s Cheese Petites launch party in Beverly Hills on Monday, July 23. “So we’re probably gonna [have it] in the beginning of some sort of year. We like it outdoors, we like a lot of greenery, so we have that nailed down. Just not the date.”

Although the Shop Fletch founder has yet to select her bridal party, she revealed that best friend Becca Tilley is “obviously” a shoo-in.

Us also caught up with the season 12 Bachelorette last month and she revealed choosing a date to walk down the aisle remains on the back-burner. “We’re really happy and enjoying our engagement and our life has been — and continues to get I feel like — so much busier and crazy,” she explained, “and there’s just gonna be that moment where we look at each other and we’re like, ‘OK. Let’s take a pause. Let’s do this, it’s time.’”

Fletcher and Rodgers got engaged on her season’s finale in August 2016. The athlete told Us back in May that the former real estate agent already has motherhood on the mind and “is getting baby fever.”

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast "Watch With Us" below!





