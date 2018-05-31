What’s that sound? Perhaps the pitter patter of little feet. Jordan Rodgers says fiancée JoJo Fletcher is eager to start their family.

“JoJo is also getting baby fever,” the Bachelorette alum, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively at Captain Morgan’s Summer Bash on Wednesday, May 30. “Her brothers just had babies, so we’re around them, and she wants one.”

Rodgers is on the same page. “When the time is right, we both want to have kids,” he explained.

The sports commentator admits that he and Fletcher, 27, don’t have plans to get hitched right now, though. “We don’t have a date set yet, but my mother is asking a lot.” He added that his mom pressures him to get married “all the time.”

If not a wedding, then what is in the future for the couple, who met and got engaged on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016? Rodgers hints at a home renovation reality show. “We would love to be the next Chip and Joanna [Gaines]. JoJo has been [flipping houses] a while. We honestly love it so much,” he told Us. “We’re flipping a house right now and then moving into a different one, and I’m opening a coffee shop in Nashville right now and redoing the whole inside of it, and I’m loving it. The fans like it. They like seeing the process and inside when it’s all done. It’s not even a hustle for us, whenever I’m not on TV. JoJo and I like to go over to the house and work on it together. It’s something we really enjoy doing.”

The former Bachelorette opened up to Us earlier this month about her reluctance to set a wedding date. “When’s the wedding? I wish I had more information on it. You know, I don’t know. I always definitely think about it,” she explained. “We talk about it all the time. But I think right now, we’re still just enjoying our life and we’re really happy with our situation. So who knows?”

Fletcher continued: “When we first got engaged, I was like, ‘We’re getting married next year and I’m gonna have a diamond. I’m gonna have babies in two or three years.’ Who knows? Life is so unpredictable and we’ll take it one day at a time. We’ll get there when we get there.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

