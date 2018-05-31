Jordan Rodgers rarely speaks out about his famous brother — and he’d rather others wouldn’t either. The former Bachelorette star spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about Olivia Munn’s recent interview that addressed her relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

“I’ll say I have no idea why she’s still talking about an ex, I don’t get that,” Rodgers told Us at Captain Morgan’s Summer Bash, which celebrated the launch of the Watermelon Smash, on Wednesday, May 30.

Munn, 37, opened up about her relationship with the 34-year-old NFL quarterback earlier this month. The pair called it quits in April 2017 after three years of dating. The interview marked the first time the Newsroom actress spoke about the split and addressed the reports that she was involved in Aaron’s allegedly strained relationship with his family.

“I have kind of avoided speaking about him for a long time,” Munn began during a May 23 interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “I met one brother, the one who was on The Bachelorette, Jordan. I was friendly with Jordan. I met the parents only a couple times, and before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months.”

Jordan appeared on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016, and proposed to JoJo Fletcher in the finale. During his hometown date on the series, Fletcher met Jordan’s mom, dad and oldest brother, Luke, but not the Green Bay Packers star. While the SEC commentator and Fletcher got their happy ending and are still together, Jordan admitted to reporters in 2016 that he had to deal with “ very untrue allegations” during the journey, including claims made by his ex-girlfriend, which he brought up to Fletcher on the series.

Munn, meanwhile, told Cohen that she encouraged Aaron to try to repair his relationship with his family back in 2014.

“I remember my last day on The Newsroom … I spent the last day in my trailer, just encouraging him to have an honest conversation with your parents,” Munn told Cohen. “And they had a nice conversation and they started coming out, my first year when I was in Green Bay in 2014 and then, um…”

“It just went South?” Cohen interjected. “You tried.”

“I just think it’s really important to try to mend things in a family, and I encourage that … I do believe that family and fame and success can be really complicated if they’re dreams are connected to your success,” Munn explained. “At the end of their day there’s a lot of complications. I don’t think either side of the road is clean. But I do think it’s not OK when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him.”

Jordan did not address any specifics about his family’s dynamic, a source told Us at the time of Aaron and Munn’s split that the football pro still was not speaking to his family.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!