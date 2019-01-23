Meet Zander Cruz! Since Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried welcomed their baby boy — younger brother to Asher, 2 — on January 12, the parents couldn’t be happier with their full house.

“We’ve been loving and soaking in every moment as a family of four,” the 32-year-old wedding dress designer gushes in the new issue of Us Weekly. “His home birth was a beautiful, positive experience.”

Now both parents are total pros: “We know what to expect,” says the dad, 33.

The Bachelorette alums introduce Us to baby Zander!