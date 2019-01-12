Bachelor Nation just got bigger! Desiree Hartsock and her husband, Chris Siegfried, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zander Cruz Siegfried, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

“Both mother and son are healthy and happy,” her rep tells Us, adding that the baby weighed in at 8 lbs 2 oz.

Days before giving birth, Hartsock, 32, opened up to Us about her second pregnancy. “Everything is just way more casual now, everything. So, like, you know, we’re not worried about this silly stuff or the little stuff or, like, we barely just got all of the baby room ready and it’s funny,” she noted. “We don’t have to stress about the little stuff.”

Us Weekly broke the news in July 2018 that the former Bachelorette and Siegfried, also 32, were expecting another little one. Hartsock told Us that the couple “both felt joy” upon discovering that their son Asher, 2, would be getting a little sibling. “We’ll say, ‘Where’s the baby?’ And [Asher will] point to my stomach, but I still don’t think he understands, but he’s doing it.”

“I think we’re both very excited to be able to see Asher and the new baby, like, be brothers and have that bond,” Siegfried told Us earlier this month. “I’m excited.”

Hartsock added to Us, that her second pregnancy was “just a little bit harder” while caring for a toddler, but it went by “so fast.”

The wedding dress designer and the former athlete discovered their baby’s gender in August 2018. “It’s a ….. BOY!!!!!” Hartsock captioned an Instagram clip of Asher eating a cupcake filled with blue icing. “Asher’s face is priceless! And we are beyond excited to have another baby boy join our family! Can’t even believe we’re already half way there to meeting him. Our hearts are so full right now.”

Siegfried shared a similar sentiment on his account: “And then there were…4! We are so happy to bring another little guy into the world. #ItsABoy.”

The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alums, who tied the knot in January 2015, told Us in July that their family of four might grow again in the future. “I think that’s a bridge we have to cross after this one,” Hartsock teased at the time. “We might be OK at two, but you need an army with more kids!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!