Loving the skin she’s in! Desiree Hartsock is proud of her body four days after giving birth to her son Zander with husband Chris Siegfried.

“I’m not typically one to document or especially share body image pics but the more and more postpartum pics I see from you all — the more empowering I feel the message can be to new moms — or anyone for that matter,” the former Bachelorette, 32, captioned a mirror selfie of her bare belly on Wednesday, January 16. “So here I am 4 days postpartum looking like I’m still pregnant but feeling like a supermodel warrior. Haha.”

Hartsock added that she feels so blessed to have a strong and enduring frame. “It is an absolute miracle what our bodies can do to carry and deliver a baby and I’m always so fascinated by the sheer wisdom and nature of it all,” she gushed. “The fourth trimester is no joke and needs to be recognized that a woman’s pregnancy journey doesn’t end when the baby arrives — there’s so much healing and recovery that needs to take place physically and mentally when lack of sleep and roller coaster hormones are at work. Not to mention the post cramping the uterus does to contract back. It’s like labor all over again.”

The ABC personality encouraged her followers to “embrace the beauty of the body” after pregnancy and “not expect a new mom to just ‘bounce back’ like her body didn’t go through that battle.” She added: “It’s feeling beautiful and courages in our own skin and whatever else is going on. Grace upon grace upon grace .. for ourselves and each other.”

Days before welcoming Zander on Saturday, January 12, Hartsock exclusively told Us Weekly that her second pregnancy had been “way more casual” than when she was carrying son Asher, 2. “We’re not worried about this silly stuff or the little stuff or, like, we barely just got all of the room ready and it’s funny,” she revealed at the time. “We don’t have to stress about the little stuff.”

Us broke the news in July 2018 that the wedding dress designer and Siegfried, 32, had another baby on the way. “I think we’re both very excited to be able to see Asher and the new baby, like, be brothers and have that bond,” Hartsock gushed to Us earlier this month. “I’m excited.”

