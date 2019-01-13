There he is! Bachelorette alums Desiree Hartsock and husband Chris Siegfried shared the first photos of their second child, a boy named Zander Cruz, exclusively with Us Weekly.

The former reality star welcomed the couple’s second son on Saturday, January 12. “Both mother and son are healthy and happy,” he rep told Us, adding that the baby weighed in at 8 lbs and 2 oz.

“It’s so surreal to be a family of four now with the birth of our son, Zander, today but we feel so incredibly blessed for this little man!” Hartsock tells Us. “So far he’s the perfect baby.. sleeping, no crying and super chill. Let’s see how long that lasts. ;)”

The couple, who wed in January 2015 after meeting on the season 9 of The Bachelorette in 2013, are already the parents of son Asher, 2.

“I think we’re both very excited to be able to see Asher and the new baby, like, be brothers and have that bond,” Siegfried told Us earlier this month. “I’m excited.”

Us broke the news in July 2018 that the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alums were expecting their second child. And they revealed the baby’s gender the following month.

“It’s a …… BOY!!!!!!!” Hartsock captioned an Instagram video of Asher eating a cupcake filled with blue frosting. “Asher’s face is priceless! And we are beyond excited to have another baby boy join our family! Can’t even believe we’re already half way there to meeting him. Our hearts are so full right now.”

The wedding dress designer told Us earlier this month that her pregnancy this time around was “just a little bit harder” while she had her hands full caring for a toddler, but the months went by “so fast.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!