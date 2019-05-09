Not a fan. Bachelor Nation’s Corinne Olympios revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that she’s not exactly thrilled with ABC’s choice for its season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown.

“It’s just random. Like, why?” she said of the season 23 Bachelor seventh-place contestant at the L.A. premiere of The Hustle at the Arclight Hollywood on Wednesday, May 8. “It’s, like, there’s nothing there that would have made me be like, ‘I need to see her again on TV. I need to see her find love.’ Like, she wasn’t even someone that I was like, ‘I want her to find love.’”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 27, continued: “Nobody loved her. When you hear someone being the Bachelor or the Bachelorette, it’s someone you loved and felt for on the season. It’s just, like, that was like, ‘OK, why? No big deal, but why?’

When asked who would’ve been a better choice to lead the ABC hit, Olympios didn’t hold back. “I don’t know. Anyone!” she quipped, before adding, “I mean, I don’t want to be mean. She’s going to hate me, oh, my God!”

That doesn’t mean the corn enthusiast won’t be watching, however. “Am I interested in it? Absolutely not. Will I watch it? Absolutely yes.”

She’s not alone in her convictions: Season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay also wasn’t exactly on board with Team Hannah. “She wasn’t my first choice or my favorite,” she admitted to Us exclusively in March, adding, “It’s nothing personal. If she happens to find love, that’s great!”

Brown, 24, was announced as the show’s new leading lady that same month.

The former pageant queen, however, told Ellen DeGeneres on the March 18 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she can hold her own. “I think the reason I’m here is because I was real, I was myself and I showed every part of myself.”

She added, “I can’t wait to unleash the beast on some jabroni. I would not have gone on this show if I hadn’t really thought about what was at the end of this.”

Season 15 of The Bachelorette will premiere on ABC on Monday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!