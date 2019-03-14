Not her first choice. Bachelor Nation’s Rachel Lindsay isn’t too thrilled that Hannah Brown was cast as the latest Bachelorette.

“It’s nothing personal,” Lindsay, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Bridezillas season 12 fashion show in New York City on Wednesday, March 13. “I separate the two: friends and [The Bachelor]. I think Hannah B. is very, very nice. If I was 23 and in that house, I would have the time of my life. If she happens to find love, that’s great! But she wasn’t my first choice or my favorite.”

The attorney previously told Us that she wouldn’t cast “anybody” from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor to be the next Bachelorette. “I don’t trust any of them,” she explained earlier in March. “Usually, when you get down to the top four, it’s drama-free. … I can’t see any of them being the next Bachelorette.” Brown, 24, feuded with contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes, whom she competed against for the Miss USA title in 2018, on The Bachelor season 23.

Lindsay, who was the season 13 Bachelorette and is engaged to winner Bryan Abasolo, felt that her fellow Bachelor season 21 contestants Danielle Maltby and Kristina Schulman would’ve been better picks. The Texas native noted, “I think they’re two women that people want to see find love. You’ve seen their hearts broken multiple times in different ways, and they’ve both been very outspoken about that.”

Maltby, 33, who went through a tumultuous breakup with Big Brother alum Paulie Calafiore in June 2018, told Us that she would “consider” taking on the role “in the future.”

Brown was announced as the new Bachelorette during The Bachelor season 23 After the Final Rose finale on Tuesday, March 12. The former pageant queen met her first five potential suitors and handed out a rose to Cam, a Texas native who made a memorable first impression with a funky rap.

Miss Alabama 2018 vied for Underwood’s heart on his season, but the former football player, 27, selected Cassie Randolph in the end. A source said of the happy couple: “They have the same, very religious beliefs, and they are a great match. Their relationship is rooted in faith, and they have a deep love for each other.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

