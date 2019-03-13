While Danielle Maltby hadn’t really thought about being the Bachelorette until her Twitter followers suggested it, the former Bachelor contestant is open to the possibility of a return to reality TV.

“I was like, well, ‘I don’t think I can do it’ and then I was like, ‘Well, it might be kind of nice to have 30 men chasing after me,’” the 33-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively at Just Fab’s “Spring Fling Bach Sesh” on Tuesday, March 12. “I mean, maybe in the future, yeah, I’d consider it.”

Danielle competed for Nick Viall’s heart during season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017 and later appeared on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. While she didn’t find love on ABC, the Nashville resident started a relationship with Big Brother alum Paulie Calafiore in 2018.

The pair’s relationship took a turn after Paulie started hooking up with his Challenge costar Cara Marie Sorbello while filming the MTV series. Both women released alleged text messages exclusively to Us in December 2018, claiming that Paulie was fooling both of them.

“That whole time, he was sleeping with me in Africa and I had no idea [he was talking to Danielle],” Cara Marie told Us at the time.

Danielle added: “I want to vomit because it makes me so sick to think that someone can sit there and spout out these professions of love to me and then hang up the phone and go and f—k someone else. I don’t blame Cara in this.”

While the MTV star’s relationships with both Danielle and Cara Maria ended in the aftermath of the scandal, he has since reunited with the latter.

Danielle, meanwhile, told Us on Tuesday that she is “so freakin’ happy.”

“My life is gold right now,” she gushed. “I’m just very happy in this space that I am in and I guess we’ll just have to see what the future holds.”

The reality personality is also stoked for Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, who got back together during Tuesday’s finale of The Bachelor.

“I think he made a very emotional decision and I hope, I really hope it works out for him and I really hope it works out for Cassie too,” she explained. “I really hope they’re both happy.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

