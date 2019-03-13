The season 23 finale of The Bachelor on Tuesday, March 12, was filled with surprises, from Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph’s reconciliation to Hannah Brown being named the next Bachelorette. But one of the most talked about moments came when Colton introduced Cassie to his parents.

After the former football player, 27, revealed to the speech pathologist, 23, that he broke up with finalists Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams to be with her, he announced that they were heading to Spain to meet his family — which meant Colton first had to explain his situation to his parents.

“Cassie, she actually broke up with me,” he said, noting that he went from “three women to zero, and now to one.”

Cassie was visibly emotional when she arrived, telling the ex-athlete that she was still “confused” about where they were in their relationship.

“It’s been really hard … knowing I’m not going to live up to [your expectations] necessarily right now,” she later told Colton’s parents, who seemed a bit reluctant to meet someone who had just split from their son days earlier and was now his last remaining contestant.

“I just don’t want you to get set up for another heartbreak,” Colton’s mom told him after pulling him aside. When he explained that he has “hope [Cassie and I] can get there together,” his mom replied, “My wish is that it’s reciprocated.”

The Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation founder’s dad was also emotional during their conversation, telling his son, “I want you to be able to be in that position [of love] again. I hope it develops to that.”

After going exploring around Spain, Colton and Cassie had dinner together before heading back to the fantasy suite — where he quickly shut the door, pushing the cameras out. The couple ultimately ended up becoming boyfriend and girlfriend again, but did not get engaged. As for Colton’s virginity? Well, he told host Chris Harrison, “It’s something that we’re going to keep to ourselves.”

