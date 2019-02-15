Forgive and forget? Cara Maria Sorbello is moving forward in her life following the cheating scandal that made headlines in December 2018.

The Challenge alum, 32, ended her relationship with Big Brother’s Paulie Calafiore after finding out that he was secretly still seeing The Bachelor’s Danielle Maltby. After Us Weekly broke the news, Paulie, 30, stood by the fact that he wanted to be with Cara and would do anything to prove that … and it looks like it’s worked.

“Do you believe in forgiveness? Second chances?” the two-time Challenge winner wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 14. “Whatever YOU choose in forgiveness or second (def not third) chances is YOUR choice for YOUR life based on YOUR personal experiences. There is no right or wrong.”

In a series of Stories, she posted photos of herself along with the following: “And right now… there’s a man out there who patiently adds a new foothold to help him continue to climb no matter how high I build my wall. The harder I push him away, the stronger he holds on to prove why I should let him stay. … I regret nothing. How I felt at the time was how I felt. But now, I choose my own happiness. Whatever that means going forward.”

She then shared a photo of the pair holding hands.

“No one will fully know the lengths this man has gone (and the things he continues to do) on his own to prove his intentions and his feelings,” she captioned the photo. “So, with one foot out the door… and one foot in… I am moving forward with an open ear and an open heart.”

Paulie also shared a photo of the pair’s arms – which can be identified by their tattoos – on his story.

The couple met on The Challenge: Final Reckoning when he was in a relationship with Danielle. After the show wrapped, he told Cara he ended his relationship with Danielle, but continued speaking to both of them. He also told Danielle that his relationship with Cara was just for MTV.

“All I want is to fight for the girl who I consider the love of my life. I just want to fight to get Cara back,” he told Us through tears on the “Watch With Us” podcast following the split. “I made a mistake. I f–ked up. I did that, I can own that.”

