Another reality TV couple has split. Cara Maria Sorbello has ended her relationship with Paulie Calafiore, a source close to the pair tells Us Weekly.

Cara, 32, and Paul, 30, met while filming MTV’s The Challenge: Final Reckoning. He was in a relationship with The Bachelor alum Danielle Maltby when entering the show, and she was “devastated” when the show wrapped, after rumors surfaced that he had cheated with Cara. Following the show, Cara and the Big Brother alum made their relationship official, as she shared with Us that they were dating and in an open relationship.

However, The Challenge: Vendettas winner recently found out that Paulie had still been talking to the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, and called it off.

“Danielle and Cara are talking about everything and will speak when they are ready,” the insider tells Us. “For now, they are both trying to process what they have lived through for the past seven months.”

In July, ahead of the season 32 premiere of Final Reckoning, Cara opened up about her relationship with Paulie, explaining that it just worked with him.

“The thing about my past relationships is theory were very, very controlling. I like the freedom to do as I wish but to choose on my own terms not to do it. The thing about him that I love is that he’s not jealous at all about anything. He’s not controlling. He doesn’t ask me a million questions. It’s refreshing,” she told Us on the “Watch With Us” podcast. “On top of that, he’s really affectionate. It’s not like he’s not asking about these things or not acting jealous because he doesn’t care, because he actually does … When he’s with me, he’s hands on. Holding my hand, telling me I’m beautiful even when I’m disgusting first thing in the morning. You can feel the adrenaline pouring out of his skin when we touch. It is electric.”

The pair appeared on a November episode of How Far Is Tattoo Far?, a reality show in which she chose to get her face tattooed on his leg. He chose a meaningful tattoo for Cara, a flying bird with a red heart and the South Africa coordinates of where they met. After the reveal, Paulie told Cara that he loved her.

