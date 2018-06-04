Danielle Maltby ‘Devastated’ Over Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Hookup Rumors

Danielle Maltby is crushed. The reality star has been dating Big Brother alum Paul Calafiore since January, but was shocked to see the rumors that that he had hooked up with The Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello.

“Danielle is too devastated to speak out right now,” a rep for 31-year-old Maltby tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Please respect her heart and her privacy at the moment, since both have been shattered.”

Calafiore, 29, was spotted at a Challenge Throwdown for the Cause event, honoring the late Diem Brown, on Saturday, June 2. Sorbello, 32, was also at the event. The following day, a fan of The Challenge tweeted at Sorbello accusing her of hooking up with Calafiore. She responded, “I’m single yo.”

She then took to Instagram Stories to share, “It’s my life.” During the video, she is heard saying, “Nobody has to know.” In a second video, she shows herself holding hands with a male who is wearing the same pinky ring that Calafiore wears, and a male who sounds like Calafiore is heard speaking in the video. Challenge and Big Brother fans alike were shocked by the social media activity by Sorbello.

“So I guess all that bulls—t you tried to spew on @t_raines33 for being a cheating dog, was just you trying to get attention & look like a saint huh? now look at you, you’re f—king the biggest cheating dog in reality tv,” one fan tweeted at her.

Another added, “Cara maria and Paulie are both in the wrong here, paulie has always been trash & cara bashed tony for cheating yet she did the same soo.”

Multiple Challenge fans are bringing up Sorbello’s recent argument with Tony Raines, a contestant who cheated on the mother of his child during The Challenge: XXX. On the reunion for the show, which aired in November 2017, Sorbello brought up the fact that all the men in the house helped him hide the hookup and that as a woman, she felt it was right for his girlfriend at home to know about it.

