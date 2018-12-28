The truth, as they say, will set you free! Danielle Maltby, Cara Maria Sorbello and Paul Calafiore joined this week’s “Watch With Us” podcast – the women first and the Big Brother alum second – to officially clear the air following an emotional week.

Us Weekly broke the news that Cara Maria, 32, ended her relationship with Paulie, 30, on December 24, after learning that he had been continuously talking to and seeing Danielle, 33, behind her back.

“Every word that I see, every text message that I see, I still want to believe him. I’m still looking for a way to think that she’s lying but I know she’s not,” Cara told Us on the podcast through tears, while Danielle listened. “I’ve read everything, I’ve seen everything. I know. It’s so f—ked up. I don’t want any of it to be true because I know how I feel about him and I know how we were together. I want all of that to be real so bad.”

Danielle shared that when Paulie returned from Final Reckoning, he was in South Africa for an extra week with cast members but was texting her that he missed her so much. “He had FaceTimed me one night while he was there, saying, ‘I love you. I miss you. I can’t wait to get home to you. I bought you an engagement ring.’”

“That whole time, he was sleeping with me in Africa and I had no idea,” Cara chimed in, before getting emotional. Danielle, through tears, added: “I want to vomit because it makes me so sick to think that someone can sit there and spout out these professions of love to me and then hang up the phone and go and f—k someone else. I don’t blame Cara in this.”

Paulie and Cara, who were in an open relationship at first, got closer over time and, in September, he told her that he loved her – a moment that aired on How Far Is Tattoo Far? However, it was hard for Paulie to stop speaking to Danielle because he “felt really guilty” about everything that had happened.

During the podcast, the Big Brother alum came clean about his relationship with Danielle, which included a July trip to Mexico where they got couples counseling, a visit over Labor Day and another in October.

“I had the opportunity to come clean to Cara and I didn’t until after the articles were out there,” he said, referencing Danielle’s recent Instagram and the text messages released by Us Weekly.

“Everything’s out there. I can’t take back what I did. Did I keep Danielle from Cara the whole time? Yeah, I did,” he said. “I was afraid to admit what was going on to Cara because I loved her and she was so free spirited, I thought that she would just leave me. Does that make it right? No.”

“All I want is to fight for the girl who I consider the love of my life. I just want to fight to get Cara back,” he told Us through tears. “I made a mistake. I f—ked up. I did that, I can own that.”

