Danielle Maltby is still reeling from her ex Paulie Calafiore’s cheating scandal. The Bachelor alum took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 19, to open up about the aftermath and how she is coping, though she did not directly name the former Big Brother star.

“I am really struggling today… I don’t want to get out of bed even though I have tons of s–t to get done before the Holidays,” Maltby, 33, captioned a black-and-white photo of herself. “Control the controllable they say. Well, I’ve tried that. I don’t like to show all my vulnerability, because it gets taken advantage of along with my love and kindness. Most days I feel myself hardening since my relationship ended. I honestly believed I had found my person. He was everything to me. Now the thought of dating leaves me terrified to let anyone in. It’s not like I have anything to give out anyway. I’m trying to wrap any love I still have in me around myself.”

The neonatal nurse, who competed on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor in 2017 before briefly appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, recalled how her “life was taken” from her after her fiancé, Nick Haag, died from an apparent drug overdose in 2011.

“I’ve been in this place before. … This is different. You’re still here,” she wrote. “I’ve been slowly draining since the lies started and my ex cheated on me. The people that know and love me, see how much this has taken from me, especially physically. The ‘revenge bod’ I’ve tried to joke about isn’t some new diet trend, it’s because I’ve been physically sick from the anxiety, stress, grief and lies inflicted on me for months.”

Maltby claimed that Calafiore, 30, has been “begging” her to unblock him on social media as of late.

“I’m still trying to fortify my wall, all the while knowing, no matter what I block him on, he still has the capability to break it down and he’s still trying,” she wrote. “In my heart, I know he’s not a bad person. Somewhere in his mind though, he has made himself believe that it’s ok to continue to tell me he needs me, misses me, still loves me and wants to fix everything. Actions speak louder than words.”

The former couple revealed in January that they were dating. However, Calafiore started hooking up with his Challenge costar and now-girlfriend, Cara Maria Sorbello, in June. He admitted in a statement at the time that he was “not proud of his actions.” He later tweeted that he “can’t be monogamous” and sometimes falls “for multiple [women] at a time for different reasons.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!