Consider this a fair warning? Paulie Calafiore posted a series of tweets about fidelity after he was accused of cheating on girlfriend Danielle Maltby with Challenge costar Cara Maria Sorbello — and it’s safe to say he is not a fan of monogamy.

“This PSA is inspired by the last freestyle battle in the movie 8 Mile. Everyone’s been talking for me and there’s certain things I can and can’t say, so here it is,” the Big Brother alum, 29, began in a series of tweets on Friday, June 8. “Let me start on infidelity, I’m not married and I don’t have children. Do I one day hope to have them? Absolutely.”

“For now I can’t be monogamous to one person, I’ve tried and it doesn’t work,” he continued. “I love women, I have a lot of female friends and sometimes I fall for multiple at a time for different reasons whether it’s the sex or the energy shared between the two of us. I try to be faithful but I can’t.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Monday, June 4, that Maltby, who started dating Calafiore in January, was “devastated” by the rumors that her boyfriend cheated on her with Sorbello. A rep for the Bachelor alum added that Maltby was “too devastated to speak out” at the time.

Calafiore, meanwhile, tweeted on Friday that he did not mean to hurt anyone, but cannot change who he is. “Do I do it on purpose? No because I feel strongly for these people. I don’t mean to hurt these women because other than infidelity, I treat them like gold,” he wrote. “Right or wrong this is who I am and I admit it. I do not care about being hated, I’m not here to please people or be your golden boy. I try to work on myself every day.”

“Now, let’s talk about me being considered a misogynist. I have no prejudice against women, I love women,” Calafiore continued. “However, if you’re going to come at me or try to trash me, I’m going to come back at you equally as harsh with my words as I would against a man because I believe in equal opportunity clap backs. I’m nobodies punching bag, period end of discussion. If you don’t like my responses then don’t follow me.”

Calafiore’s tweets may come as a surprise to fans because two days earlier, the reality TV personality told E! News that he was “not proud” of his actions, and said he wanted “patience and privacy while I work on repairing myself.”

Sorbello, for her part, told MTV in a joint interview with Calafiore on Thursday, June 7, that she had a connection with him “the day” the met and claimed he told Maltby “everything.” He agreed and told the network that “as soon as I got my phone, I let [Danielle] know that I had messed up royally, but I was going to continue doing what I was doing and that our relationship wasn’t going to work.”

“I’m an intense and passionate person, that’s who I am and it’s not going to change,” Calafiore concluded Friday’s Twitter rant. “Hate me or Love me, I don’t really care. You’ll never get the details of my life because that’s for me and my circle, what the world sees is a fraction of who I am. If you want to understand me as a competitor, lover, and tortured soul, listen to all the Disturbed, Breakig Benjamin, and Bruno Mars albums. I’m not politically correct because I don’t believe in censoring my mouth. I’m cut throat. I’m a piece of s—t. Go f—k yourself.”

Calafiore and Sorbello’s relationship is expected to play out on The Challenge: The Final Reckoning, which premieres on MTV July 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

