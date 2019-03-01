Producers of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette typically pick a finalist from one season to be the star of the next, but former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay wouldn’t cast any of Colton Underwood’s finalists to be the next Bachelorette — or anyone else from The Bachelor season 23, for that matter.

“I don’t think it should be anybody from this season,” Lindsay, 33, told Us Weekly while discussing her partnership with Vaseline. “There’s just so much cattiness going on. You don’t know who to believe, you don’t know what’s true. I don’t trust any of them!”

Lindsay elaborated: “She said this, she said that, and usually, when you get down to the top four, it’s drama-free. … There’s just so much going on. I don’t like it! I can’t see any of them being the next Bachelorette.”

The attorney, who’s engaged to Bachelorette season 13 winner Bryan Abasolo, suggested that Bachelorette producers could “reach back and go pick somebody from another season” to be Bachelorette No. 15. And she already has candidates in mind: Danielle Maltby and Kristina Schulman, two contestants from Bachelor season 21 and Bachelor in Paradise season 4.

“They’re my friends, so it’s nice!” Lindsay said of Maltby, 33, and Schulman, 26. “But I say that because I actually know them in real life, and I think they’re two women that people want to see find love. You’ve seen their hearts broken multiple times in different ways, and they’ve both been very outspoken about that.”

After they were sent home by Nick Viall on The Bachelor, Maltby and Schulman briefly dated Bachelor in Paradise costars Wells Adams and Dean Unglert, respectively.

The Dallas native added: “I know them personally, away from the camera, and how much they really want to find their person. So I think they would both be great.”

Three women remain on Colton Underwood’s ongoing season: Cassie Randolph, Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

