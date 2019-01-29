Go time! Hours after The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay revealed she and fiancé Bryan Abasolo are getting married in the summer of 2019, she gave Us Weekly exciting details about the upcoming event.

Lindsay, 33, told Us exclusively that she and Abasolo, 38, will have a “destination” wedding toward the end of the warmer months. “Honestly, I wanted [to get married in] the first half of the year, but it just depends on the venue,” the attorney told Us at the What Men Want premiere at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, January 28. “The venue we’re gonna go with … the better time is the end of the summer.”

Picking a location and date for the ceremony is only the first step in the wedding-planning process. Next on her agenda? Finding something to wear!

“I gotta get the wedding dress!” the season 13 Bachelorette continued. “I wanna work with Randi Rahm, who did my dresses on the show. I have to get to New York to get a fitting. And that’s, like, immediate. I want my mom there, I want Bryan’s mom there — that’s the most immediate thing.”

In December 2018, Rachel told Us that she wanted a small wedding, but wasn’t sure if that was possible. Now, the former Bachelor season 21 contestant realized her hesitation was valid: “It’ll be bigger than I want,” she added at the premiere.

Earlier on Monday, the Dallas-based lawyer got together with wedding planner Michael Russo and excitedly shared a picture from their meeting on Instagram.

“O-M-G It’s happening! Wedding planner,” she captioned the Instagram photo that showed her holding a bag that read “happily ever after.” She added: “Thank you @mikierusso for making me a bride! I’m beyond excited. I cant wait to take you all along this journey and share details with you. Countdown to making RnB official #summer2019 #rnb #bridetobe.”

Abasolo proposed to Lindsay on the season 13 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired in August 2016. While they just started preparing to say “I do,” expanding their brood is something that’s already on their minds.

“I would have children tomorrow,” Lindsay previously told Us in December. “We’re not against it. We’re not actively trying, but we definitely want to have a family. Bryan wants twins.”

